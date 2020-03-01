Rams 03-29 Pirates

Black Pirates made amends from the first round defeat to Rams by registering a comprehensive 29-03 win on Saturday at Kyadondo.

Tries from Joshua Angwau, Conrad Wanyama, Stephen Alul, and Kelvin Balagadde earned Pirates a bonus point to maintain their place on the table.

Alul put Pirates on the scoreboard with a penalty inside five minutes before fluffing from point-blank range barely five minutes later.

The Sea Robbers got their first try of the game through Angwau who weaved through Rams defense to ground at the posts and Alul easily converted.

Wanyama extended Pirates lead two minutes after the break when he collected from a ruck after several phases and dived over with Alul adding the extras.

With the game largely played in Rams half, Pirates secured the bonus point in the 68th minutes when Alul pick from Kelvin Balagadde at the five-meter line and ran through to ground near the posts and easily converted for a 24-00 lead.

Balagadde capped the scoring for the visitors after Rams could not hold Pirates driving maul.

Aziz Karim’s drop goal attempt hit the upright but Emmanuel Kibirige scored a penalty with two minutes to play for Rams only points of the game.

Other Matchday 11 Results