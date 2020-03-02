Results

Al Ahly (Egypt) 2-0 Sundowns (RSA)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 2-0 TP Mazembe (DRC)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) 2-0 Etoile Du Sahel (Tunisia)

Zamalek (Egypt) 3-1 Esperance (Tunisia)

All teams at home in the first leg of the quarter finals of the Caf Champions League utilised playing in front of their fans with decent wins.

Al Ahly, Raja Casablanca, Wydad Casablanca and Zamalek all registered victories to give themselves a decent chance of progressing to the next round.

Mohamed Nahiri scored twice to give Raja a comfortable 2-0 win over visiting Etoile Du Sahel at the Mohamed V Complex on Saturday.

The forward bagged a goal in each half but there was no sight of Ugandan striker Joel Madondo for Wydad who was not even in the match day squad.

Another 2 home wins like yesterday's #TotalCAFCL quarter-final matches 🏠💪



Will these deficits be overturned next week? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Uv9cmSrirL — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 29, 2020

A day earlier at the same venue, Joseph Ochaya’s TP Mazembe suffered a defeat of similar score line against Raja Casablanca.

Malango Ngita and Bard Banoun scored for the Morocco giants in that game where Ochaya featured for 90 minutes.

In Egypt, Denis Onyango could do little to save Sundowns as they fell to record holder 2-0 at the Cairo International stadium on Saturday.

Home teams @ZSCOfficial & @RCAofficiel with the advantage after today's matches 🏠



Will it be the same case for tomorrow's fixtures? 👀 pic.twitter.com/5AwTjlMd5W — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 28, 2020

Ali Maaloul scored a brace in the second half after the South African side had held on at the break.

Elsewhere, Zamalek came from a goal down to beat holders Esperance 3-1 on Friday.

The return legs will be on this weekend with the aggregate winner advancing to the semi-finals.