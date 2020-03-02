The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has confirmed dates for the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 fixtures.

There will be a game on each day starting Tuesday March 10 to Sunday March 15.

The biggest game of the round that pits premier league sides – URA hosting Wakiso Giants at the Arena of Visions on March 10 before SC Villa host Mbarara City the following day at Mandela National stadium, Namboole.

On Thursday, 10-time winners KCCA visit Dove at Katusabe Ground in Masindi.

There will be two games on Friday with Kyetume host Maroons and UPDF away to Light SS in Soroti Ground.

The same will happen on Saturday with Kiboga Young hosting holders Proline at Mbale Municipal Stadium while Tooro United and Kitara face off at St. Paul Seminary, Fort Portal.

The round will be completed on Sunday when Kataka host Free Stars in Mbale.

Tuesday March 10

URA Vs Wakiso Giants – Arena of Visions, Ndejje

Wednesday March 11

SC Villa vs Mbarara City – Mandela National stadium, Namboole

Thursday March 12

Dove vs KCCA – Katusabe Dove Ground, Masindi

Friday March 13

Kyetume Vs Maroons – The Mighty Arena, Jinja

Light SS Vs UPDF – Soroti Grounds

Saturday March 14

Kiboga Young Vs Proline – Mbale Municipal stadium

Tooro United vs Kitara – St. Paul’s Seminary Ground

Sunday March 15