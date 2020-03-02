The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has confirmed dates for the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 fixtures.
There will be a game on each day starting Tuesday March 10 to Sunday March 15.
The biggest game of the round that pits premier league sides – URA hosting Wakiso Giants at the Arena of Visions on March 10 before SC Villa host Mbarara City the following day at Mandela National stadium, Namboole.
On Thursday, 10-time winners KCCA visit Dove at Katusabe Ground in Masindi.
There will be two games on Friday with Kyetume host Maroons and UPDF away to Light SS in Soroti Ground.
The same will happen on Saturday with Kiboga Young hosting holders Proline at Mbale Municipal Stadium while Tooro United and Kitara face off at St. Paul Seminary, Fort Portal.
The round will be completed on Sunday when Kataka host Free Stars in Mbale.
Tuesday March 10
- URA Vs Wakiso Giants – Arena of Visions, Ndejje
Wednesday March 11
- SC Villa vs Mbarara City – Mandela National stadium, Namboole
Thursday March 12
- Dove vs KCCA – Katusabe Dove Ground, Masindi
Friday March 13
- Kyetume Vs Maroons – The Mighty Arena, Jinja
- Light SS Vs UPDF – Soroti Grounds
Saturday March 14
- Kiboga Young Vs Proline – Mbale Municipal stadium
- Tooro United vs Kitara – St. Paul’s Seminary Ground
Sunday March 15
- Kataka vs Free Stars – Mbale Municipal stadium