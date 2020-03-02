Jonathan McKinstry has officially revealed out why Gift Ali and a few other players were left out of the national team provisional squad for the Chan 2020.

The public were left shocked when Mckinstry named a 34-man squad minus Gift who has been pivotal for KCCA as well as fans’ favourite David Bagoole of Busoga United.

“Gift is a talented player, there is no doubt about that,” stated McKinstry in an interview with Salt Media on Monday.

“Look there are lots of talented player but like I have said many times, being good is not always something that gets you to the national team, there are lots of talented players who haven’t been called as well,” he went on.

What we are looking for is that we got a very clear idea of how we want to play the game. I think supporters could see that in Cecafa in terms of wanting to possess and move the ball with a very fast rhythm and when we looked at the players, we summoned those that fit in our playing model, that’s not say player is good or bad.” McKinstry on leaving out Gift Ali and others

He gave an example of former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel being a world class player but can’t fit in Pep Guardiola’s system of play.

“Can you imagine Pep Guardiola signing John Obi Mikel; No he won’t because he (Mikel) doesn’t fit in his system but does that mean Mikel is a bad player? No. He is a world class player.

And that’s the case with some of the boys that have missed out on the team, its not that they are bad players but it’s just that they are different players from the group that we got here. Gift Ali

Uganda are in Group C of the Chan 2020 alongside holders Morocco, debutants Togo and neighbours Rwanda.

The started training on Monday at the Gems International School, Luzira under the watchful eye of McKinstry and his assistants.