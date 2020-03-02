Tuesday March 03, 2020

StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm

KCCA will trim Vipers’ lead at the summit to just one point if they can overcome Proline in a Lugogo derby on Tuesday.

The Kasasiro head into the game on the back of a hard fought win 1-0 against Police in another Lugogo derby while Proline beat Tooro United 2-1 at the same venue.

Gift Ali will miss an opportunity to face his former bosses as he is suspended for the game and joins Muzamiru Mutyaba, Sam Ssenyonjo, Jackson Nunda and Peter Magambo who are down injured.

Mike Mutyaba returns from leave and will lead the hunt for goals alongside Erisa Ssekisambu and promising forward Sadat Anaku.

Proline will rely on Bright Anukani, Hakim Kiwanuka and Rogers Mato for inspiration.

Ex-KCCA forward Brian Umony could also face his former bosses.