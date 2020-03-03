2020 USSSA Ball Games 1 (Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games) – Basketball, Football (Girls), Rugby 15’s, Tennis, Table Tennis, Badminton, Hockey

Road map:

Qualification rounds : 6 th – 31 st March 2020 (All USSSA sports districts)

: 6 – 31 March 2020 (All USSSA sports districts) Zonal qualifiers: 1 st – 19 th April 2020 (All zonal areas)

1 – 19 April 2020 (All zonal areas) National Finals: 1st – 10th May 2020 (Gulu District: St. Joseph Layibi & Sacred Heart S.S)

An overwhelming 600,000 students country-wide are expected to take part in the 2020 Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games.

These games include basketball (men and women), Rugby 15’s (men only), Tennis (men and women), Table Tennis (men and women), Hockey (men and women), Badminton (men and women) as well as Basketball (men and women).

For starters, this year’s edition was officially flagged off by the Commissioner in Charge of Physical Education, Hon. Omara Apita Lameck at a grand ceremony held at St. Mary’s Secondary School Kitende – stadium on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Patrick Okanya, President – Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) the organizers of the games was excited about the increment of the participants from last year’s 480,000.

“This year, the games have registered an increase in participation of students from approximately Four Hundred Eighty thousand (480,000) in 2019 to approximately Six Hundred thousand (600,000) in 2020. The total number of disciplines to be competed in will remain at seven (7) as in 2019.” Okanya noted.

Okanya further said that these games which will start on 6th March 2020 with the district qualifiers through to April for the zonal qualifiers.

Then, they will climax during the National Finals to take place from 1st – 10th May 2020 in Gulu district at St. Joseph Layibi and Sacred Heart Secondary School.

Last year, Fresh Dairy started a five year contract with Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association worth 3 Billion, Eight Hundred Eighty-Five Million Uganda Shillings (3,885,000,000 Ushs) to boost sports in secondary schools across Uganda.

Over the past 1 year, Fresh Dairy is pleased to see a progression in secondary school sports through better quality of sports being played now, but also an increase in the number of students and schools participating.

‘As title sponsors of the Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games we are humbled by the role we are playing in growing the stature of Uganda’s secondary schools games. Fresh Dairy’s sponsorship essentially serves to nurture the sporting talent of our youth while highlighting the need for health and nutrition using our products. Fresh Dairy believes in developing a complete individual in terms of Sports, Academia and Health. This year again, Fresh Dairy’s sponsorship will go towards kitting every team with each player getting two sets of kits during the national finals, publicity, branding venues, activations in regions, and administrative costs including trophies, medals and certificates. We are also mounting a robust advertising and publicity campaign for the games across Uganda to heighten participation and interest in the games nationally,’ Marketing Manager Fresh Dairy – Vincent Omoth.

Omoth elaborated that as part of the 2019 Fresh Dairy Secondary School games, Fresh Dairy unveiled Three (3) University Sports Scholarships for the best performing students in Basketball (2) and Rugby (1) who were also required to score at least 19 points in their 2019 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

This year’s scholarship details and the winners of last year’s scholarships will be announced during the course of this year, after the recently released 2019 UACE results are matched and vetted against the 2019 top performers of the Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games by USSSA.