Entebbe Ladies Golf Open 2020:

Friday, 6 th March : Day 1

: Day 1 Saturday, 7 th March : Day 2 & Prize Giving Ceremony

: Day 2 & Prize Giving Ceremony Mode of play: Medal

Medal Tee off time: 7am – 2:30pm

*At Entebbe Golf Club

The annual Entebbe Ladies Golf Open is scheduled to tee off on Friday, 6th March 2020 at the par 71 lake side Entebbe golf club course.

The two-day tournament is expected to lure a strong field of players both from Uganda and the East African region.

Defending champion, also a five time consecutive winner of the showpiece, Irene Nakalembe will definitely lead the surge for top honours.

But, Nakalembe is expected to face a stiff challenge from established female golfers led by the reigning Uganda Amateurs Ladies Golf champion Martha Babirye.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Irene Nakalembe with Entebbe Ladies Golf Open trophy

Other competitors:

Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Eva Magala, Vicky Elias from Tanzania and Tanzania Ladies open winner, Peace Kabsweka are some of the players from whom Nakalembe expects the stiffest of challenges.

Entebbe club members Bridget Nakamoga, Resty Nalutaaya are some of the young promising golfers expected to raise to the occasion.

Entebbe Club lady captain Rita Apell highlighted that this year marks the 10th edition of the tournament.

“Entebbe is ready to host the best ladies in the region to yet another special Ladies Open. The course is in very good condition to handle any number of players and the rigors that come with a two-day tournament. The preparations are well in full gear and this being the 10th edition of the Entebbe Ladies Open, it is even extra special to us as we celebrate International Women’s Day. We have our sponsors to thank for all the preparations already underway especially Castle Lite that has supported Entebbe Club and the Ladies Open in particular for the past 10 years,” Apell.

The beer firm, NBL under the Castle Lite brand has committed Shs 70M towards the tournament a bulk of which will go towards the 19th hole experience as confirmed by the brand manager Francis Nyende.

“Our relationship with Entebbe Club has grown in leaps and bounds over the years. We are very proud of the contribution that the Club is making towards the development of the game in Uganda, and it’s a cause we are always privileged to be associated with. Castle Lite is about that extra cold experience after a hot round and it is our promise going into the Ladies Open,” said Nyende.

With over 100 players expected to grace the tournament, the handicap three Nakalembe remains the favorite.

Last year, she returned 152 gross and was closely trailed by Martha Babirye by three strokes.

There will be a subsidiary category for both ladies with handicaps 26-36 and all handicapped men.

Over 200 golfers are expected to feature.

Previous Winners:

2011: Jasper Kamukama (Uganda)

2012: Flavia Namukula (Uganda)

2013: IddiMadiana (Tanzania)

2014: Monica Ntege (Uganda)

2015: Irene Nakalembe (Uganda)

2016: Irene Nakalembe (Uganda)

2017: Irene Nakalembe (Uganda)

2018: Irene Nakalembe (Uganda)

2019: Irene Nakalembe (Uganda)

Tournament details:

Ladies Groups:

Group A 0 to 16 – Silver

Group B 17 to 25 – Bronze

Group C 26 to 36 – Subsidiary (playing on 7th March 2020)

Men Groups: Subsidiary and only play on 7th March 2020