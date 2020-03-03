FUFA Women Super League

She Corporate vs Lady Doves

MUBS Arena, Nakawa

Wednesday, 4th March 2020

She Corporate will for the first time this season play a game at their famous MUBS Arena after hosting failing to host league games at the facility in the first round due to failure to meet the FUFA Licensing committee standards.

The ground however was given greenlight and as the second round of the FUFA Women Super League gets underway on Wednesday, She Corporate will host Lady Doves.

The Nakawa based side thus hope, the return to their much treasured fortress ends on a bright note and coach Ali Zzinda is confident his charges are ready for the hurdle.

“The players are ready for the game on Wednesday. We did not have good results in the first round but we hope to revive ourselves starting with the game against Lady Doves. They are a tough opponent but we hope, the return to MUBS will be a factor to motivate us and get all three points.”

Zzinda insists there are positives that were realized in the first round and hopes to build on them ahead of the crucial second round.

“We had a sloppy start and had challenges in being efficient going forward. But as the first round came to an end, there was an improvement across all departments and we only hope to build on them to better our results.” He added.

His counterpart on the other hand, John Ongodia returns to face his former employers and he believes this is a game they must win to keep their season on track.

“We lost our last two league games and definitely, we cannot afford to lose more points if we want to challenge for the title. The players are aware of this and go into this game with full commitment.”

Ongodia was at She Corporate in 2016 and helped them to reach the final of the FUFA Women Elite League before leaving them to join Olila High School.

Lady Doves will go into Wednesday’s game without forward Fazila Ikwaput who is out on compassionate leave.

She has scored eight goals in all competitions for Lady Doves (includes the three that were deducted after Muteesa I Royal University were demoted).

She Corporate on the other hand will subject goalkeeper and skipper Vanessa Edith Karungi to a late fitness test to know where she will be fit for the game.

Lady Doves is third on log with 10 points while She Corporate has 4 points in six games.