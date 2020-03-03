Charles Lukwago, John Revita and Halid Lwaliwa were not part of Monday’s training as Uganda Cranes kicked off preparations for the Africa Nations Championship finals.

The trio was summoned while still injured and had missed a couple of games for their respective clubs.

Another absentee at the session held at the GEMS Cambridge International School in Butabika was KCCA left back Mustafa Kizza who reports indicate is out of the country.

Meanwhile, John McKinstry was happy with day one and hopes the 4-5 weeks before the tournament kick off will get the best out of the boys.

“It has been a good first day,” he told the media. “We got all the players in last night for their medical check-ups and everyone registered plus,” he added.

“We had a team meeting to outline or expectations for the coming weeks and everyone was clear about what we are looking for. We have four to five weeks until the tournament kicks off so it will be a step by step process.”

A large chuck of the squad was part of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup winning side and the former Rwanda coach believes those know exactly what is required of them.

“Obviously some of these boys were part of our group in the CECAFA tournament so they are ahead in terms of our playing mode.

“We have 14 players who haven’t worked with me as a coach before so they have to learn something in terms of how to play.

“But i thought today was a good start for them and those who have been with us before helped to rise the intensity which was good. The boys looked determined and all in all, it was a good start.”

Uganda is in Group C with defending champions Morocco, debutants Togo and regional rivals Rwanda.

The Chan tournament will be hosted in Cameroon between April 4 and 25 this year.