5th NSSF Kampala 7 Hills Hash Run:

29th March 2020

Start & Finish: Nsambya Primary School

Since 2015, Ugandans have been unified and incorporated with the famous NSSF Kampala 7 Hills Hash run.

It was one run that covers the traditional 7 hills of Uganda’s capital city, Kampala.

Right from Nsambya Nakasero, Kibuli, Old Kampala, Namirembe, Rubaga, and Lubiri, running not only cover a distance of 21km with a networking platform, exercising their bodies but also run for a genuine cause – raise funds to assist the running of public schools.

This time round, the run is back with the 5th edition, scheduled for March 29, 2020 and will seek to raise Ugx 700 Million to go towards renovating KCCA public schools and two others in Eastern Uganda and the Northern part of the country.

Announcing the Run at Mbuya Primary school, Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF Managing Director disclosed to the media that the Fund is responding to a challenge every year to contribute to the wellbeing of the underprivileged communities.

“Most of the underprivileged children in Kampala attend these KCCA public schools so it is befitting that our intervention in Education goes towards improvement of learning conditions in these schools. There is no greater impact you can make on a child or community than through education,” he said.

Byarugaba also added that in addition to KCCA public schools, proceeds from the Run will also benefit 2 other schools in East and Northern Uganda.

“When we started this partnership with NSSF, our target was to replace all asbestos roofs in Kampala public primary schools. We are glad that we are almost at the tail end of this endeavor. However, we also realise that some structures in a very bad shape. That is why we propose to use some of the proceeds to renovate such structures,” KCCA Executive Director Eng. Andrew Kitaka.

The schools earmarked to benefit from the proceeds are Munyonyo Primary School, St Paul Nsambya in Kampala, and Adwari Primary School in Otuke District and Pioneer Primary School in Soroti.

Byarugaba called upon individual runners to sign up in large numbers to participate in this run, not only because it is for a noble cause but also an exciting and challenging race that runners will enjoy.

“We need to have over 5000 individual runners and participation from over 50 corporate companies if we are to realise our ambitious target this year. Corporate and group participation attracts very competitive packages while individual runners can register at only UGX 25,000,” he said.

Individuals can pay using mobile money through a short code *217*277#.

The NSSF Kampala Hash 7 Hills Run will commence at Pearl of Africa, Primary School in Nsambya. The route traverses the original hills of Kampala namely, Nsambya Nakasero, Kibuli, Old Kampala, Namirembe, Rubaga, and Lubiri and will cover a distance of 21km.

Six (6) schools have so far benefited from the past editions.

These include Nakivubo Settlement, Makerere University and St. Ponsiano Kyamula. Works are also scheduled to begin at Mbuya Primary school, St. Paul Nsambya, and Kampala School for the Physically Handicapped.

Some of the corporate companies that have signed up as partners for the run include; Multichoice Uganda, Nation Media Group, Capital Markets Authority, Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda, Cementers, Galaxy FM, Simba FM, Saracen Security, Equity Bank, Umeme Limited, Kakira Sugar Limited, Vision Group among others.