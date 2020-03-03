Uganda Premier League (Match Day 25 – Tuesday, March 3, 2020):

Proline 0-0 KCCA

KCCA Busoga United 1-0 Kyetume

KCCA lost the opportunity to further close the gap between them and leaders Vipers following an end to end goalless draw with Proline on Tuesday.

Normal time of the match handled by FIFA Referee Ali Sabila ended all square with none of the two clubs finding the back of the net despite numerous attacks.

Young KCCA goalkeeper Ali Mwirusi was fully composed to thwart several Proline raids, taming attempts from Hakim Kiwanuka, Hamis Kiiza, Arnold Sserunjogi, Bright Anukani and second-half substitute Brian Umony.

On the other end, Proline goalie Shatif Magoola and the rest of the defenders played their hearts out to stop KCCA from scoring.

Erisa Ssekisambu, Sadat Anaku, Herbert Achai, Julius Poloto and substitute Simon Sserunkuma were all frustrated by the Proline backline.

Goalkeeper Mwirusi was deservedly named the pilsner man of the match for the exceptional performance in his third game since the first choice and captain Charles Lukwago is down injured.

Despite the slip, KCCA remains second on the 16-team table standing having played to their 5th draw of the season.

The Kasasiro boys have now accumulated 50 points from 25 matches, and are three points shy of leaders Vipers who have a game in hand against Wakiso Giants on Friday, 6th March 2020 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso.

Proline earned their 4th draw of the season, taking them to 15th, second from bottom with 22 points, same as the bottom-placed club Tooro United.

Tooro United will play host to Sports Club Villa on Saturday, 7th March 2020 at the St Paul’s Seminary Playground in Fort Portal.

Meanwhile, Busoga United continued with their impressive form in recent times with a 1-0 win against Kyetume at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Matchday 25 continues on Wednesday, 4th March 2020 with two matches.

BUL hosts Onduparaka at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru and Bright Stars will lock horns with Mbarara City at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Ali Mwirusi (G.K), Samuel Kato, Moses Aliro, Peter Magambo, Kezironi Kizito, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Filbert Obenchan, Sadat Anaku, Herbert Achai, Eric Ssenjobe, Julius Poloto

Subs: Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Hassan Musana, Simon Sserunkuma, Erisa Ssekisambu

Proline XI: Shatif Magoola (G.K), Hamza Mulambuzi, Richard Ajuna, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Ibrahim Ssendi, Arnold Sserunjogi, Joseph Mandela, Bright Anukani, Hamis Kiiza, Rogers Maato, Hakim Kiwanuka

Subs: Michale Muhumuza (G.K), Noordin Bunjo, Juma Ramadan, Andrew Okiring, Ibrahim Bonyo, Brian Umony, Sula Arkansas