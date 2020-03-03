After clinching the Two-Wheel Drive title as a co-driver, Jackson Sserwanga has now embarked on winning the same title as a driver.

In a Toyota Runx, Sserwanga started off the title chase on a high with victory in the season-opening event in Mbarara last month.

“Mbarara rally was a trial event for us. We were just trying to feel and adapt to the car since it was the first time with it in a race.

“We had mechanical mishaps in the event. Luckily, we managed to push on and became victors in our class as well as finishing fifth overall,” he explained.

With round two of the national rally slated for this weekend in Jinja, Serwanga and co-driver Lawrence Mwambwazi are optimistic on carrying the day yet again.

“Having been a co-driver in a 2WD car, I got several technics on how to win events in this class.

“In Jinja, priority will be a podium. If that fails we shall ensure we finish the event with some points to carry on with and maintain the consistency.

“Our sponsors like Worldwide movers, Chint, champion Susan and others have ensured we have everything by Jinja. So we are very ready for the fight,” he asserted.

Jackson Sserwanga initiated his rally career as a route opener in 2016. He would later embark on driving in a Subaru GC8 taking on several national events as well as in Rwanda.

Last season, he partnered with Fred Ssenkumba with whom he won the 2WD co-driver title.

2WD Leaderboard after Round One