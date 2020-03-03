There was drama at the Fufa Junior League match between SC Villa and Tooro United at IUIU Kabojja as the latter appeared without jerseys.

The visitors wanted to play without shirts which the match day referees refused and kick off was delayed.

But later, they borrowed kits from Mengo Medics Team who had a match scheduled later at the same venue against a Kibuli Select side and the game kicked off.

SC Villa took a 3-0 lead at half time with goals from Frank Tumwesigye and Paul Busolo (brace) but the second half never kicked off as more drama unfolded at the break.

The Mengo Medics Team demanded for their jerseys to prepare for their encounter and the game had to be stopped and the Jogoos declared winners.

It should be noted that the Fufa Juniors League is fully funded by FIFA through Fufa and they are responsible for catering for teams’ jerseys, transport and salaries to the coach.

But reports indicate the clubs are yet to receive any funding for the ongoing campaign so far.