When the second Africa 5’s football tournament kicks off later this year in South Africa, there will be more countries taking part than the inaugural edition.

A total of 16 countries will participate in the biggest brand activated football tourney on the African continent.

This will be twice the number of countries that participated in the 2019 event held in Tanzania.

The 2019 championship had eight countries to include the hosts Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Eswatini.

Now, the new entrants will see Kenya, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Burkina Faso joining.

The official launch was graced by African football legend, Samuel Eto’o Fils in Lagos, Nigeria on 28th February 2020.

At the launch, Uganda was ably represented by the Nile Breweries Marketing manager Francis Nyende.

“Uganda who fronts Nile Special is glad to take part in the competitions of the Castle Africa fives. Uganda is defending champion in the ladies event and we shall fight hard to retain the championship. Equally, the men will fight their hearts out” Nyende remarked.

The finals in South Africa will take place in June 2020 with two teams per country (one male and female apiece).

Ten super fans will also travel with the teams to the continental finals.

About Uganda’s ladies team of 2019:

Uganda ladies team was constituted of goalkeeper Vanessa Karungi, Brenda Nabisaalu, Wilmer Nantumbwe, Sarah Namulindwa, captain Memory Nampijja and Brenda Makanga.

Their road to stardam:

Uganda had a mixture of rough and smooth passage towards winning the ladies championship.

In the opener, they defeated pre-tournament favourites South Africa 2-1 via a tense penalty shoot-out with goalkeeper Karungi saving two penalties to qualify for the quarter finals.

They humiliated Ghana 3-0 with Nantumbwe netting a brace, overcame Tanzania invitational side 1-0 in the final with skipper Nampijja on target for the lone strike.

Later in the year, team Uganda traveled with former Cameroon captain and Africa legend Samuel to the Nou Camp, home of Spanisa La Liga giants Barcelona, to watch the El Classico.

About Africa Fives:

The Africa Fives is a social football league where football and friends come together over a beer.

The tournament, also Africa’s premier amateur football competition is organized by Nile Breweries’ parent company ab-inbev.

On the African continent, it is sponsored by Castle.

Mechanics:

For one to participate, simply buy five Nile Special beers for yourself and your mates at a participating outlet to register your team. The Uganda launch will take place soon and the registrations to enter the tournament will commence thereafter.