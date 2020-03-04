Uganda Premier League (Match Day 25 – Wednesday, 4th March 2020):

Bright Stars Vs Mbarara City – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso (4:30 PM)

BUL Vs Onduparaka – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (4 PM)

When Bright Stars entertain Mbarara City at the Kavumba Recreational Center, Wakiso on Wednesday, either parties will utilize their summoned players to Uganda Cranes team will reunite with their clubs.

Goalkeeper Edwin Kiwanuka is expected to feature for Bright Stars whilst the duo of Brian Aheebwa and Ibrahim Orit will play for Mbarara City.

The three aforementioned players were summoned by Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry to the team preparing for the CHAN 2020 tournament which will be staged in Cameroon.

Coming to the game proper, only four points separate these two clubs.

7th on the table standings, Mbarara City has 33 points, four adrift of Bright Stars who haves seat in the 10th position.

Therefore, either clubs approach the game with virtually the same ambitions, register maximum points and be safe for eternity coming to the last five games of the season which will be played after Chan 2020 tournament.

Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka and Simon Peter Mugerwa, two gallant coaches who have witnessed the gradual rise of Bright Stars from their first round slumber will once again optimally utilize the home advantage where they have seen KCCA, Busoga United all fall in familiar fashion.

Players as Bernard Muwanga,Derrick “Kingo” Ngobi, Andrew Kaggwa, Augustine Kacancu, Muwadda Mawejje, James Angu, Enock Walusimbi, Samuel Ssekitto, Ronald “Jajja Walu” Nkonge, Joseph Janjali, Henry Kiwanuka, goalkeeper Kiwanuka have all witnessed a vibrant Bright Stars in the second half of the season.

On the other hand, Mbarara City under Brian Ssenyondo and Sadik Ssempigi has spit venom, albeit with a suspect away form, latest being the 4-3 loss at Kyetume in Jinja (Mighty Arena) and one all draw with Onduparaka in Arua (Green Light Stadium).

Goalkeeper Tom Ikara (on loan from KCCA), left backs John Adriko and Jasper Aheebwa, skipper Hilary Mukundane, Zaidi Byekwaso, Swalik “Bebe” Ssegujja, Pistis Barenge, Ivan Eyam, Raymond Derrick Onyai and the big two; Orit as well as Aheebwa.

The contest will be officiated by FIFA Referee William Oloya who will assisted by Lee Okello and Docus Atuhaire as first and second assistants respectively.

The fourth official is Gilbert Ngyendo as retiring Brian Miiro Nsubuga is the referee assessor.

Match Officials:

Center Referee: William Oloya

Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Docus Atuhaire

Fourth official: Gilbert Ngyendo