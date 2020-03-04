Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Abdelmounaim Bah as the acting general secretary.

Abdelmounaim is also the CAF commercial director who replaces Hajji Mouad after his shocking resignation.



This follows discussions by the CAF Emergency Committee on Tuesday (3 March 2020), that made an unanimous decision.

At the request of the CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad, the Emergency Committee proceeded today with the unanimous appointment of Bah to the post of General Secretary of the organization.

This was after accepting the resignation of Mouad Hajji, who stepped down from the position on Monday.

“The members have full confidence in Bah who has exhibited good qualities since joining CAF, particularly during the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019.” a statement read.

Bah assumes office immediately till the next meeting of the CAF Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, he will continue to serve as Commercial director, a position he has occupied since June 2018.