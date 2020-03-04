Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) continues to whip the stick to all offenders of the law.

FUFA Competitions Disciplinary panel chairman Deo Mutabazi has thus handled cases that involve violence and all acts that bring the beautiful game into disrepute.

FUFA Big league entity Kitara Football Club has been fined and strongly warned against acts of hooliganism and vandalism which were visible during the away match against Dove in the Bunyoro derby at the Katushabe stadium in Masindi on 23rd February 2020.

In the decision: CDP No.13 of 2020, the FUFA Disciplinary panel based on the match referees’ report which stated that, during the match, Kitara Football Club fans destroyed the perimeter fence near the technical area posing danger to the match officials.

Additionally, in the 88th minute, Kitara FC fans were throwing plastic bottles on the field of play.

The decision therefore was undertaken basing on Article 30 (8) of the FUFA Competitions Rules which establishes that, “Clubs in a competition are responsible for order and security both inside and outside the stadium before, during and after matches”

Kitara Football Club is hereby fined UGX 1,000,000 (one million shillings) for failing to control its fans. The fine is to be paid by 8th March 2020. Failure of which will attract additional sanctions. Kitara Football Club is also ordered to pay for the repairs to the damaged property of Doves FC. FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel Statement

It should be noted that the FUFA judicial bodies have decided to communicate only the terms of the decision.

Any request for the grounds or the entire decision must be sent in writing to the FUFA Secretariat within seven (7) days of receipt of the decision.

Such a request does not affect the terms of the decision, which come into force with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Kitara returns to action on 8th March 2020 for a home date against Water at their Kigaya fortress in Hoima before traveling to the Bombo army barracks against UPDF on 19th March 2020.

In the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16, Kitara makes the trip to Fort Portal at the St Paul’s Seminary play ground on Saturday, 14th March 2020.