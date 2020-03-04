The Inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) has been called off due to escalating health concerns of Coronavirus.

According to a statement issued by BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall, the continental championship has been postponed to a date yet to be confirmed.

“The Basketball Africa League (BAL) today postponed its inaugural season which has been scheduled to tip-off on Friday, 13th March 2020 in Dakar, Senegal,” reads part of the statement.

“Following the recommendations of the Senegalese government regarding the escalating health concerns related to the Coronavirus, the BAL’s inaugural season will be postponed. I am disappointed we are not able to tip-off this historic league as scheduled but look forward to the highly anticipated launch of the BAL at a later date.”

The BAL is an establishment of the Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) in collaboration with the National Basketball Association (NBA). The competition replaced FIBA’s Africa Basketball League as the continent’s top-tier league.

The inaugural edition will have 12 teams from across Africa. These include;