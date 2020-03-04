Uganda Premier League (Match Day 25 – Wednesday Results):

Bright Stars 1-3 Mbarara City

BUL 4-0 Onduparaka

Mbarara City Football Club recorded their biggest away win in the Uganda Premier League, white-washing Bright Stars 3-1 at the Kavumba Recreational Centre, Wakiso on Wednesday.

Second half substitute Jude Ssemugabi scored a brace and Solomon Okwalinga added the other as Brian Ssenyondo and Sadick Ssempigi’s coached side bossed the game.

Bernard Muwanga, a minority share holder in Bright Stars fired home a free kick deep in added time for the consolation of the hosts who suffered an embarrassing home loss.

All the four goals in the game arrived in the final stanza of the game.

Moments after replacing Ivan Eyam, Ssemugabi nodded home the opening goal, heading past Edwin Kiwanuka from close range off Jasper Aheebwa’s teasing delivery from the left in the 56th minute.

Ssemugabi doubled the lead with a well placed low drive past the advancing Kiwanuka before Okwalinga’s finish off an acute angle on the right wing.

Muwanga fired home a well taken free-kick deep in added time for the consolation.

Ssemugabi was named the pilsner man of the match for the vibrancy and two goals that he brought into the game,

Christened as the Ankole Lions, Mbarara City displaces Onduparaka from 7th position with 36 points off 25 matches played.

Bright Stars suffered their 10th loss of the campaign, dropping a slot down to 11th as they remain with 29 points.

Elsewhere, BUL humiliated visiting Onduparaka 4-0 in a one sided encounter at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Denis Andama (own goal), Musa Walangalira, Fredson Gwoto and Joseph Ssemujju were all on the mark for BUL in only their second victory of the second round.

Meanwhile, match day 25 of the Uganda Premier League continues with a single game on Thursday, 5th March 2020 as Maroons entertain Express at the lake side Luzira prisons play ground.