As Alks, class of 2007 were crowned champions for the fourth edition for the thrilling SMACK League, there was a lot to report home and reflect about.

For the fourth year in a row, The SMACK league culminated explosively, both literally and figuratively on and off pitch, as a massive display of fireworks lit up the Kampala skies from legends Rugby grounds.

The SMACK league is a networking platform geared towards camaraderie, promoting business opportunities and creating positive impact.

“TSL set out to not only bring families and friends together every other Sunday, but also to positively impact the lives of 1000 women” noted Moses Tumusiime, The president of the SMACK League.

This impressive ambition was achieved through partnerships with Eco pads AFRICA which produces reusable sanitary pads and The Remnant Generation which rescues and rehabilitates victims of sexual abuse.

“The SMACK League has truly created highly needed positive impact and touched many lives”, remarked Brigadier General Johnson Amanya, Representative of the guest of honor, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations and an Old Boy of SMACK (1994).

Cedric Babu, another high profile old student applauded The SMACK League’s efforts in combatting Non Communicable Diseases and providing a plat form for the old students to reunite.

Class of 2007 (The Alks) won the fourth edition following an impressive season run that saw them lose only one game in the entire season.

Their good form was bolstered by excellent performances from Tony Sekandi who registered most assists in the league and Dickson Siakulima who kept the second most clean sheets (7).

The footballing action on the day matched expectations with exciting displays from current students of SMACK who took part in a friendly match between the Current School Team and the SMACK League XI.

To crown the night were eccentric performances from DJ Ssese, and SMACKIST DJs like DJ Alza, DJ LB, DJ Irakoze and DJ Beast.

DIEGO the special poet serenaded the crowd right before Rebe City’s infectious energy prepared the over 1,500 revelers for an electrifying performance from the fire dancer Winnie Nwagi.

“All this wouldn’t have been possible without our sponsors and key partners as Events limited, Legends Rugby Club, Soccanet, 8 winks Hotel, Powerhorse, NC Bank, Orchid Valley Juice, Pulse Specialist Clinic,Guinness, Cavendish University’ said TSL Chief Marketing Officer Hillary Baguma.

The SMACK league will go into a 3 month recess and return on 6th July, 2 weeks after the traditional curtail raiser, the JC Kiwanuka Cup held at st Mary’s Kisubi.

About the SMACK League:

Every year, St Mary’s college Kisubi (SMACK), One of the most prominent traditional schools admits about 1000 students in form 1 and Form 5.

These form generations of a family of SMACK old boys.

This league is a social networking platform which was founded on the basis of bringing together the old boys of St. Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK), their families and friends through participation in a soccer league.

Vision: To make the SMACK Old Boy fraternity a well networked, robust, mutually supportive, healthy community that positively impacts the society.

Objectives:

Camaraderie and a gainfully networked society

Mutual business support.

Social support for its members and the

society.

Bolster SMACKOBA

Healthy and fitness.

Societal impact

The Smack league purposes to impact the society positively, envisaging the society as the people, The habitat and the possibilities. In season 4, the league set out to impact the lives of 1000 women.