Nicholas Kasozi has been declared AWOL at KCCA after failing to show up for training for several weeks.

This was confirmed by the club manager Mike Mutebi in a post-match press conference after drawing goalless with Proline on Tuesday.

“We don’t know where Mr. Kasozi is but we hear he is in Masaka,” revealed Mutebi. “He hasn’t communicated with anyone at the club about his whereabouts,” he confirmed.

Asked why he believes the former Synergy and SC Villa highly rated anchor-man disappeared, the outspoken Mutebi hinted fear of competition for a playing place on the team.

“There are players who are not used to competition but KCCA is a big club where each position has three players competing so he could have chickened out.

Kawowo Sports understands that Kasozi has not appeared at Lugogo since KCCA’s 2-1 defeat away to URA on January 31 at The Arena of Visions, Ndejje.