Management of Kyaggwe Ssaza football team has appointed former Uganda Cranes and Sports Club Villa striker Hussein Mbalangu as head coach.

Mbalangu was officially announced on Wednesday, 4th March 2020 after a sieving committee (headed by Micdadi Mulimira) deemed him fit for the job.

He beat two other candidates who had made the final short list.

These included Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza and former Uganda Cranes stylish player Augustine Nsumba.

“We had a special committee that looked critically at all the coaches who applied for the job and we have decided to respect their selection. We believe Hussein Mbalangu has all the qualities to take Kyaggwe Ssaza to the desired heights as we look towards clinching our first ever Masaza title” Bernard Bainamani, secretary of the Kyaggwe Ssaza team committee disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

A CAF “A” certified coach, Mbalangu has been unemployed since returning from Somalia.

Courtesy Coach Hussein Mbalangu

The bearded tactician is expected to bring his vast expertise to the Kyaggwe Ssaza team.

He will be deputized by former KCCA and Proline defender Saka Mpiima.

Mpiima was the head coach at Mawokota Ssaza last season.

Other teams that have confirmed their respective coaches include; Buddu (Steven Bogere), Simon Peter Mugerwa (Bulemeezi), Hamid Kibirango (Ssese) and Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka (Busiro).

The Airtel Masaza tournament is expected to kick off in June 2020.

Bulemeezi is the defending champion after beating Busiro 1-0 (in extra time) during the 2019 finale played before His Majesty the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The Airtel Masaza football competition, by far, remains one of the most supported football tournaments in Uganda that has over the years set the pace.

Rejuvenated in 2004, this tournament is played by non-Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League players by all the 18 teams in the Buganda Kingdom counties (Masaza’s).

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the main sponsors of this tournament, among a number of partners.

