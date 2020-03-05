Uganda Premier League (Match Day 25 – Wednesday Results):

BUL 4-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Bright Stars 1-3 Mbarara City

Jinja based BUL Football Club sent a strong statement of intent with a comprehensive 4-0 home victory against West Nile’s Onduparaka at the FUFA Technical Centre on Wednesday.

Denis Andama (own goal), Musa Walangalira, Fredson Gwoto and the usual suspect Joseph Ssemujju were all on target for Arthur Kyesimira’s charges.

Two goals were scored in either half as BUL earned their second victory in 10 matches of the second round.

Onduparaka’s Andama diverted Ssemujju’s corner kick past goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa into his own goal net after 18 minutes.

Veteran defender Walangalira made it two on the half hour mark off a rebound to double the lead.

Moments into the second half, Gwoto tapped home Ssemujju’s delivery for the third goal on the evening.

The icing on the cake was applied by man of the moment Ssemujju after donkey work by Martin Apremo.

There were four cautions in the game; to the BUL duo of Charles Sempa and Musa Esenu as well as Onduparaka’s Hassan Muhammad and Gibson Adniho.

Semujju was deservedly named the pilsner man of the match.

BUL attained their 10th victory of the season from 25 outings, taking them to 36 points, remaining 6th on the 16 team log.

Onduparaka consequently suffered 12th loss in 25 matches, remaining 8th with 31 points fetched.

Meanwhile, Bright Stars suffered a humiliating 3-1 loss at home to Mbarara City.

Jude Ssemugabi, a second half substitute scored twice and midfielder Solomon Okwalinga added the other.

Bernard Muwanga had the consolation for Bright Stars.

Match day 25 continues on Thursday, March 5, 2020 with a single game when Maroons entertain Express at the Prisons Stadium, Luzira.