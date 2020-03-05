FUFA Women Super League

She Corporate 1-0 Lady Doves

MUBS Arena, Nakawa

Lady Doves registered another fruitless outing in the FUFA Women Super League, after suffering defeat to She Corporate on Wednesday in Nakawa.

The Masindi based side who had a brilliant start to the league and were touted by many to be title favourites have lost ground in their ambitions with Wednesday’s defeat being their third successive loss.

Prior to the game against She Corporate, Lady Doves had lost 2-0 and 4-1 to Uganda Martyrs High School and Kawempe Muslim Ladies respectively.

Susan Atim’s second half strike was enough to guide She Corporate to victory when the lanky forward fired home from substitute Dorcus Namukisa’s lay-up.

This was the first game that She Corporate was playing at their treasured fortress (MUBS Arena) this season after hosting games in Luzira in the first round. This was after the Nakawa facility failed to meet the minimum standards of the FUFA Licensing body.

Despite playing well especially in the first half, Lady Doves failed to find efficiency in the final third.

The absence of striker Fazila Ikwaput who missed the game due to compassionate leave was evident with Lady Doves looking blunt up front despite having Norah Alupo, Elizabeth Nakigozi and Mary Kinuthia Wanjiku.

The result leaves Lady Doves third on the table with 10 points, six behind leaders Kawempe Muslim while She Corporate move one position up to 4th on 7 points.

She Corporate starting XI: Fatuma Kim Matovu, Wilmer Nantumbwe, Miriam Ibunyu, Swabrah Nkomba, Bridget Nabisaalu, Jennifer ‘Mulo’ Mirembe, Ronah Nantege, Winnie Nabaale, Favour Nambatya, Phiona Nabbumba, Susan Atim,

Lady Doves Starting XI: Daisy Nakaziro, Adrine Birungi, Gladys Nakito, Irene Akiror, Sarah Nakuya, Mary Kinuthia Wanjiku Nafula, Riticia Nabbosa, Norah Alupo, Lydia Nyandera, Elizabeth Nakigozi.