All attempts to hold a World Rally event continue to make headway as the Safari Rally Kenya goes into the general final preparations.

The Safari Rally Kenya; the eighth round of the 2020 World Rally Championship series is scheduled for 16-19 July.

With the publication of the first rally guide slated for 15th March, further inspection is to be carried out by WRC experts Joao Passos from Portugal along with Iain Campbell from Britain.

Photo Credit: Anwar Sidi WRC experts with Safari rally organisers (Photo Credit: Anwar Sidi)

On Thursday, the WRC experts inspected the venue for the ceremonial start; Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

KICC will have a massive number of fans and top government officials who will witness the flag off of the African event.

“We are here looking for details that make a good ceremonial start.

“This place will host all the teams with their cars, fans, dignitaries as well as the media.

“So we have to ensure the place can contain everyone for a memorable ceremonial start,” said Joao Passos.

Some of the activities planned before the start include the autograph session with the fans.

The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta will later flag off the crews ahead of the first stage of the event at Kasarani.

“All countries have different kind of ceremonial venues.

“Safari rally starting from a big city like this is quite iconic. And it is one way to bring the rally close the people,” added Passos.

The KICC has been the start and finish point of the Safari since 1973 with the exception of 1999 and 2000 WRC editions.

After KICC, the experts will proceeded to Naivasha were more inspections on the routes and service park will be conducted.