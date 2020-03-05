She Corporate head coach Ali Zzinda was pleased with his team’s result on Wednesday as they registered a 1-0 win against Lady Doves in the FUFA Women Super League.

Lanky forward Susan Atim scored the lone goal as the Sharks earned a hard-fought win against the Masindi based in the game played at MUBS Arena, Nakawa.

Zzinda expressed his delight in the fact that the team managed to collect maximum points and believes this will motivate them ahead of the next games.

“I’m happy with result. It was important that we won this game because this will definitely motivate the players going forward. They showed commitment and fought until the final whistle.”

The dread locked tactician however believes there is still room for improvement and asserts, they will not get carried away with the win against Lady Doves.

“This is game done, we only have to go and examine where we performed well and where we struggled to make sure we become a better team in the next games. There is honest improvement but I don’t think we are anywhere near how I want the team to play.”

The win against Lady Doves was only the second in seven games for She Corporate this season. The other had come against Kampala Queens in the first round.

The Sharks now have 7 points in as many games and will face Kampala Queens in their next league outing.