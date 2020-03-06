Matchday 12 Fixtures

Pirates vs Mongers – Kings Park, 4:30pm

Rhinos vs Hippos – Legends, 2:30pm

Kobs vs Warriors – Legends, 4:30pm

Buffaloes vs Impis – Kyadondo, 2:30pm

Heathens vs Rams – Kyadondo, 4:30pm

After a poor start to the season that saw them lose three of the first six games, Black Pirates have discovered their winning five matches in succession.

The run started with a nervy 13-9 win against Mongers in Entebbe with returning William Nkore the scorer of the only try of the game.

“The team has grown in confidence and belief in each other. Everyone plays for his mate and understands what is required of them on and off the pitch to make the team environment conducive to express themselves during the games. To me, that is the big change since then,” Pirates coach Bobby Musinguzi says of the run.

Third-placed Sea Robbers, who are three points ahead of their opponents, will be looking to cement their place on the table with victory infront of their fans at Kings Park in Bweyogerere.

Apart from Heathens, the sides that boast of the strongest packs in the league are Mongers and Pirates. However, Musinguzi is warry of Mongers’ pack as reflected in the choice of his front row that has Alema Ruhweza and Edgar Pajob starting.

“Mongers have big forwards and the physicality will go a notch higher. So the selection and positional changes looked to address that fact,” he told Kawowo Sports.

Isaac Massa is back in the starting line-up for the Sea Robbers after national sevens duty in South America and will partner with Isaac Rujumba in the midfield.

Mongers are on a four-game winning streak with their last defeat coming against their opponents.

While they have not played excellently, Mongers have been able to bully their opponents in dead-ball situations but against Pirates, they will need every point off the boot of Adrian Wasswa.