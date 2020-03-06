Former Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre was tipped to take over the top coaching job in Ivory Coast but it hasn’t happened.

This is after the Ivory Coast FA confirmed former Herve Renard assistant Patrice Beaumelle as their new national team coach.

The French man replaces Ibrahim Kamara was left let go in February after failing to win the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2019 where he guided the team to the quarter finals.

Beaumelle was assistant to Renard when the Elephants lifted the 2015 Afcon and has previously also worked with the highly rated French man in Zambia when they won the 2012 African title.

He has worked extensively with Renard and was his assistant when Zambia won the title three years earlier, in 2012.

Beaumelle’s previous coaching experience alone was with Zambia for less than a year.

The task at hand will be the back to back 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Madagascar at the end of this month.