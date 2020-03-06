Uganda Premier League (Match Day 25 – Friday Results):

URA 1-2 Police

Wakiso Giants 0-0 Vipers

Police registered a morale boosting victory on the road, condemning Uganda Revenue Authority 2-1 at the Arena of Visions stadium, Ndejje on Friday.

Derrick Kakooza and Ben Ocen were on target for Police as Hassan “”Gaata” Kalega replied for Sam Ssimbwa’s URA.

Kakooza scored the opening goal just 10 minutes into the game. Kalega found the equalizer 12 minutes later moments after striker Daniel Isiagi Opolot had missed a penalty.

The opening half ended all square, one goal apiece.

Ocen scored the winner, 11 minutes from full time to subject URA to their first loss at the Arena of Visions stadium since shifting to the fortress at the start of the second round.

This was also Ocen’s 12th goal of the season (same as Vipers’ Fahad Bayo) and one shy of the leading marksman, Steven Desse Mukwala.

Team Line Ups:

Police: Davis Mutebi (G.K), Dennis Rukundo, Ronald Sentume, Timothy Oyamo, Ben Ocen, Bashir Kabuye, Samuel Kayongo, Henry Katongole, Samson Kigozi, Musa Matovu, Derrick Kakooza

Subs: Alfred Ginyera (G.K), Arafat Galiwango, Pius Kaggwa, Fahad Kizito, Tonny Kiwalazi Tonny,Slyvester Ssemakula, Hood Kaweesa Ssebirumbi