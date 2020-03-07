Uganda Premier League (Match Day 25 – Saturday, 7th March 2020):

Match 200: Tooro United Vs SC Villa – St Paul’s Seminary Play-ground, Fort Portal (4 PM)

Match day 25 of the grueling Uganda Premier League comes to an end with Saturday’s only match when relegation threatened Tooro United entertain Sports Club Villa at the St Paul Seminary play ground in Fort Portal.

The fortress has been an intimidating ground for many away teams with the latest culprit being Police (Tooro United won 1-0).

Against a determined Sports Club Villa, whose last result was that 2-1 home win over Bright Stars, the duel is anticipated to be epic.

Key Talking points:

Tooro United is currently seated bottom of the Uganda Premier League table with 22 points (same as Proline) as SC Villa is third with 43 points from 24 matches.

The contest therefore is top versus bottom affair and either side will rally to post a meaningful result to front their ambitions.

The passionate Batooro people will definitely cheer their club throughout the match from kick off to finish, as they have always done for all the home matches.

Battles of tactics:

Muhammed Kisekka, the head coach at Tooro United is a known preacher of attractive football with patient build ups from the back line.

He faces two tried and test tacticians in Edward Kaziba and Ibrahim Kirya who have proven over years to be good organizers technically and tactically.

Therefore, the variations in formations aside, fluid flow of football is expected at the St Paul’s play ground.

Goalkeeper Chrispus Kusiima, Isa Mubiru, Yafesi Mubiru, left footed winger Bruno Sserunkuma, Rashid Mukungu, Eddie Kapampa, Ronald Orombi, Charles Musiige, Willy Kavuma, skipper Farouk Katongole among others are some of the key players for the home side.

SC Villa will dwell upon goalkeeper Saidi Keni, David “Colgate” Owori, Derrick Ndahiro (fresh from Uganda Cranes training), captain Asuman Harishe, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Nicholas Kabonge, Amiri Kakomo, Ambrose Kirya, Ronald Magwali, Fahad Badiro all made the traveling squad to Fort Portal.

The match will be officiated by former FIFA Referee Rajab Bakasembe.

He will be assisted by Umaru Mukisa (first assistant) and Fahad Sekayuba (second assistant).

John Bosco Kalibala is the fourth official as Amin Bbosa Nkono will be the referee assessor.

Match Officials:

Center Referee : Rajab Bakasambe

: Rajab Bakasambe Assistant Referee 1 : Umaru Mukisa

: Umaru Mukisa Assistant Referee 2: Fahad Sekayuba

Fahad Sekayuba Fourth official: John Bosco Kalibala

John Bosco Kalibala Referee Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono

Other Match day 25 Results:

Tuesday:

KCCA 0-0 Proline

Proline Busoga United 1-0 Kyetume

Wednesday:

BUL 4-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Bright Stars 1-3 Mbarara City

Thursday:

Maroons 0-1 Express

Friday: