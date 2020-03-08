The second round of the national rally championship in Jinja was filled with mixed results for crews vying for this year’s title.

While several crews underwent a series of challenges, for Hassan Alwi and Joseph Kamya it was a smooth course to victory.

Alwi was determined to end his hunger for victory. He made his intentions known when he claimed an early lead in the first loop of the event.

After the two stages, he was already 12 seconds in the lead.

Alwi would end day one top following the cancellation of the super super special stage due to a safety concerns after last year’s national champion Yasin Nasser’s car swayed off into the spectators.

Alwi would make sure he carried the event with three more stage wins on day two.

It was Alwi’s first victory since the 2018 Hoima rally.

“It has been a good weekend for both of us. Alwi has really done a lot to the car to have this kind of performance.

“We have not faced major challenges besides fighting to stay on top, which we happily succeeded,” said Joseph Kamya, who was calling the notes.

Alwi collected 100 points to register his first points for the season.

Ponsiano Lwakataka put up an exciting fight for the top position but would only settle for second position 1 minute and 10 seconds behind Alwi.

“I am happy for this finish. The car has been misfiring throughout the day but we managed to make it through. At least I have some points to start with,” he told Kawowo Sports.

Arthur Blick Jr who was competing in his first event this season completed the podium in third position.

Kepher Walubi battled his way to fourth position overall.

Fred Busulwa finished in fifth position.

He claimed 50 points to go top on the NRC leaderboard with 130 points after round two.

Abdul Kateete finished sixth followed by Omar Mayanjain who suffered a series of challenges to finish seventh.

Godfrey Nsereko finally landed victory in the two wheel drive category to reignite his chances for the title.

Ibrahim Lubega finished in second to go top on the 2WD leaderboard with 30points.

Umar Kakyama finished third with Wotalya Mwami and Jackson Serwanga in fourth and fifth respectively.

Only 20 of the 42 crews that started the event managed to complete the event.

Ronald Sebuguzi, Ashraf Ahmed, Duncan Mubiru, Godfrey Lubega where among the retirees of the event.