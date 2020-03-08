FUFA Big League: Match Day 12

Sunday, March 8, 2020 Fixtures:

Rwenzori Group:

Ndejje University Vs UPDF – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University – Bombo

Kitara Vs Water – Kigaya Playground, Hoima

New Villa Vs Kigezi HomeBoyz – St Paul’s Seminary playground, Fort Portal

Nyamityobora Vs Kansai Plascon – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Elgon Group:

Kataka Vs Paidha Black Angels – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale

The FUFA Big League returns on the international women’s day (8th March 2020) with five games.

Four of these are in the Rwenzori group and only one in the Elgon on match day 12.

Table leaders of the Rwenzori group Kitara (22 points) entertain 6th placed Water (8 points) at the Kigaya play ground in the oil town of Hoima.

Ndejje University is currently number two in the same group with 22 points as well and will face army side UPDF (third with 20 points) at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University, Bombo.

There will be virtually no room for error as both Ndejje University and UPDF are neck to neck with the leaders, Kitara.

The respective coaches for these two clubs are also expected and well aware of what is at their disposal.

Former Uganda Cranes midfielder Steven Bogere at UPDF and Raymond Komakech at Ndejje University.

Wounded Kansai Plascon coached by Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza make the long trip to Western Uganda to face Nyamityobora at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara district.

Kansai Plascon has not won any game in the second round and anything less than victory will spell doom for the Painters’ head tactician Ssekabuuza and the entire team in general.

Nyamityobora is at home and would wish to prove a point or two before their home fans having suffered on the road away to Kitara.

In the only Elgon group contest, Kataka will host West Nile based Paidha Black Angels at the re-greened Mbale Municipal Stadium.

It should be noted that Kataka has been playing all their home games at the CRO Stadium in Mbale.

Three clubs will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League by the end of the season in May 2020.

Two of these are directly promoted after topping their respective groups (Elgon and Rwenzori) and one has to be determined via a promotional play off.