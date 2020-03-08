FUFA Big League: Match Day 12

Sunday, March 8, 2020 Results:

Rwenzori Group:

Ndejje University 0-1 UPDF

UPDF Kitara 1-2 Water

Water New Villa 2-3 Kigezi HomeBoyz

Kigezi HomeBoyz Nyamityobora 0-2 Kansai Plascon

Elgon Group:

Kataka 2-1 Paidha Black Angels

Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club registered a landmark victory, condemning Ndejje University 1-0 at their own grave yard, the Arena of Visions in Bombo on Sunday.

Left footed winger Ezikiel Katende was on target for the army side with the decisive goal in the 76th minute of the well contested game.

Steven Bogere’ s coached side is now top of the Rwenzori group with 23 points, one better than Ndejje University and Kitara who were stunned at home 2-1 by Water in Hoima.

Water produced a magnificent performance to win 2-1 on the road at the Kigaya play ground in the oil town of Hoima.

Meanwhile, Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza won his first league match in the second round, out-witting Nyamityobora 2-0 at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

The painters have now won twice in 11 games, accumulating 10 points.

Although Kansai Plascon displaces New Villa from the 7th place, they remain embedded in the relegation confines.

Kigezi Home Boyz edged New Villa 3-2 at the St Paul’s Seminary play ground in Fort Portal.

The Kabale based club coached by Vialli Bianomugisha registered their 5th victory of the season, good enough to take them to 19 points and close gap on the three leading sides.

The only Elgon group match played on the international women’s day (8th March 2020) witnessed Kataka edge visiting Paidha Black Angels 2-1 at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

January signing Yusuf Ezama and senior five student (at Amus College, Bukedea) Emma Mukisa (penalty) scored for Kataka, a club coached by Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango.

This was Mukisa’s 7th goal of the season.

Kataka has now won 4 matches to raise 16 points from 11 games, third on the 9 team log behind leaders MYDA (20 points) and second placed Kiboga Young (17 points).

Three clubs will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League by the end of the season in May 2020.

Two of these are directly promoted after topping their respective groups (Elgon and Rwenzori) and one has to be determined via a promotional play off.