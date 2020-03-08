President of the Republic of Uganda H.E General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be honoured by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) with its highest award, the ANOCA Order of Merit.

This was revealed by the ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf during the opening ceremony of the 55th ANOCA Executive Board Meeting at Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Saturday, 7th March 2020.

The ANOCA Order of Merit will be officially handed over to President Museveni at the State House in Entebbe on Monday evening moments after the official closure of the meeting.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the State Minister for Sports Hon. Hamson Denis Obua, the respective Africa zone representatives among others.

In his address, Berraf who hails from Algeria appealed for National Olympic Committees (NOC) to grant equal opportunities for either gender with discrimination.

Africa will massively respond its presence to the games of Tokyo 2020 with all its athletes that have been able to qualify, thanks to the support they received from all fronts that allowed for the positive preparation and participation to the various qualifying competitions held in all sports. On this happy occasion, I would like to urge each of our NOCs to grant equal opportunities for all genders without discrimination. We would like to count on the leadership of President of the republic of Uganda to ensure that, in accordance to with the statement of the United Nations, the call for Olympic Truce does not remain as mere empty words. May our athletes find moments of peace and quiet for better preparation and participation to the games, free of all the consecutive stress linked to various conflicts. Mustapha Berraf, ANOCA President

Minister Obua hinted on the fact that Uganda hosted this historic meeting manifested a vote of confidence as far as Olympics is concerned, lauding the ANOCA board for approving President Museveni with the ANOCA Merit Award.

FOR UGANDA TO HOST THE 55TH ANOCA BOARD MEETING, This gives us stamina to present a team that will collect the highest amount of medals. ALSO, THIS PROVES THAT WE CAN ABLY HOST OTHER OLYMPIC RELATED ACTIVITIES. I WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE board who were able to nominate through the vetting process and approve President Museveni to award him the ANOCA merit award. Hon Hamson Denis Obua, State Minister of Sports

Zone 5 ANOCA representative who is also the Uganda Olympics Committee (UOC) President William Blick remarked that this board meeting is meant to strategize for Olympics.

This will also help the respective African countries prepare well for the 2020 Olympic Games in the Japanese city of Tokyo.

The Current ANOCA Executive Committee Members: