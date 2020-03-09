Fred Busulwa’s earlier seasonal targets have automatically taken on a new shift after he assumed the National Rally Championship lead over the weekend.

He has described it as an exceptional time in his rally career.

Busulwa and co-driver Joseph Bongole pushed their Subaru Impreza N10 to fifth place overall in the weekend rally in Jinja.

They collected 50 points to go top of the championship with 130 points

“I am really happy about the position. No one really expected us to be here. But I am glad our efforts as the whole team are showing some good results.

“This position is giving me a clear picture that I can fight for the title this year. Being a champion is something we always dream of.

“I have got the signal to adjust my preparations and strategy towards the title chase this season,” he told Kawowo Sports.

Although his title counterparts possess much superior cars, Busulwa is unfazed about the make of the machines in the fight for the championship.

“If the title was about superior cars, then maybe I would not be leading the championship by now.

“I understand the type of car helps a lot but there is more one needs to do to win the title. Finishing an event is more important, and I will be focusing on that more,” added Busulwa.

Busulwa’s season kicked off on a good note landing his best career finish; a third place overall in Mbarara last month.

Consistency is beginning to pay off for the team.

“People think am just fluking positions, but they are wrong. The pace is there and my strategy pays off.

“Right now we are tasked to change our strategies towards the title chase and hopefully we can make it.

“The only challenge we are likely to face is the lack of sponsors. Winning a championship means having everything equipped. We need to have one as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, the Jinja rally was won by Hassan Alwi followed by Ponsiano Lwakataka and Arthur Blick in third position.

Top five driver’s standings