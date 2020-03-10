The Algerian Government has ordered that all the remaining league matches to be played behind closed doors due to Corona Virus.
The Algerian Ligue 1 has nine remaining games before completion with CR Belouizdad leading the table with 40 points.
“The Algerian government, as instructed by the president of the country, has announced that all the remaining matches of Algerian #Ligue1DZ season will be played behind closed doors due to the #coronavirus #Africa…,” DZFoot English posted on Twitter.
Ugandan international Allan Okello plays in the Algeria Ligue 1 with AC Paradou.
With 20 games, Paradou lie 9th on the table with 26 points.