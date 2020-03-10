After taking lead of the Two-wheel drive championship in Jinja last weekend, Ibrahim ‘Pasuwa’ Lubega is now more confident that he can claim the title basing on his consistency.

‘Pasuwa’ as he is commonly known finished second in the 2WD class to go top on the class standings with 30 points.

It was a second podium finish for the 2019 clubman rally champion after a second place finish in Mbarara rally in February.

“Jinja rally was a very challenging event for us. But we managed to push as much as possible to get to the finish.

“A second position was just a perfect finish for our fight for the 2WD title this year,” said Lubega.

Putting into consideration the car(Toyota Corolla FX) he has over his counterparts, Lubega believes only consistency will keep him on top.

“Honestly, with the car I have, I can not beat my rivals at any one moment if their cars are in a good condition in any event.

“My advantage would come if someone gets a mechanical trouble.

“The only way to beat my competitors, is by finishing all events and collect some points. And I believe we shall do so and win the title,” he asserted.

Lubega and co-driver Geoffrey Serwoga will face the competition from Godfrey Nsereko, Jackson Serwanga, reigning class champion Samuel Watendwa among others.

Godfrey Nsereko won the Jinja rally to register his first points in the 2wd class.

Top three 2WD drivers standings

Ibrahim Lubega 30points

Jackson Serwanga 28

Godfrey Nsereko 20