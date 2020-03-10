Black Pirates recorded their sixth straight victory in the Nile Special Rugby Premier League on Saturday.

The Sea Robbers sailed past Mongers, 39-09, thanks to tries from Timothy Odong, Joshua Engwau, Edgar Pajob, William Nkore and Frank Kidega coupled with 12 and 2 points off Stephen Alul and Conrad Wanyama’s boots respectively.

Pirates head coach Bobby Musinguzi was pleased with the display of his charges against a usually tough Mongers side.

“It was a much better display from the lads. They enjoyed themselves, celebrates small wins in the lineouts and scrums together and that is encouraging,” Musinguzi said in the aftermath.

Both sides had struggled with lineouts as most balls thrown were not straight but Musinguzi feels it was the playing conditions that affected the lineouts.

“I think we had two lost lineouts. I think the balls thrown today were weak and the wind was too much but it is a point where we still get to learn. It’s not our strong point but it is where we continue to work and when we get it right, we shall be flying,” Musinguzi told Kawowo Sports.

Pirates will still be at home in their next match against Buffaloes on Saturday, March 14.