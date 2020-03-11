It is a normal Wednesday evening and the signs of the setting sun are evidently visible.

As the sun glowingly sets down, it is a new beginning for Uganda Premier League entity, Maroons Football Club.

This has been evidenced at the Prisons headquarters boardroom found in the heart of the Ugandan capital city, Kampala.

The 1965 founded club officially unveiled a new technical team that will be led by CAF “A” licensed coach Charles “Mbuzzi” Ayiekoh Lukula.

Ayiekoh penned a short term (three months) deal in presence of the Acting Director Corporation and Corporate Affairs Moses Kakungulu and the Director Sports in the Uganda Prisons Service David Okiring.

He will lead a team of other coaches that include Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna (assistant coach), former Uganda Cranes left back Abubakar Tabula (trainer) and Moses “Ugoboss” Oloya (Goalkeeping coach).

“We look critically for the coaches who got in our philosophy and expectations. We shall give you all the support and what you require to make this great club survive. This is the oldest and most disciplined club in Uganda. Maroons is a national club” Kakungulu remarked.

Ayiekoh, whose main task at hand is to help the club survive the looming relegation vowed to work with the players and technical team and deliver the goods home.

“I have been monitoring Maroons Football Club for a long time. I like the club’s philosophy and playing style. This has been my dream to coach the club at one time in my life. I have worked with most players, apart from six. In my vocabulary, I have never thought of relegation. I am here to save the club” Ayiekoh noted.

Ayiekoh had last coach Busoga United in the Uganda Premier League before parting ways in 2019.

For the time he out of club football, he has been part-timing as a TV analyst for live Uganda Premier League matches at the same time coaching Makerere University Business School (MUBS) in the national beach soccer league and University Football Club.

Previously, he had handled Bunamwaya (now Vipers), Police, Nyamityobora, Soana (now Tooro United), the Uganda U-23 national team (assistant coach to Richard Wasswa Bbosa) and lately Busoga United.

Maroons have accumulated 24 points from 25 matches and seat in the third from bottom.

Christened as the Prison Warders, Maroons will travel to Jinja to face Kyetume in the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 match this Friday at the Mighty Arena in what is Ayiekoh’s first match at hand.

Maroons Remaining games of the second round:

Wednesday, 6th May 2020: Police Vs Maroons – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Friday, 8th May 2020: Kyetume Vs Maroons – Mighty Arena, Jinja

Friday, 15th May 2020: Maroons Vs URA – Luzira Prisons Stadium

Wednesday, 20th May 2020: SC Villa Vs Maroons – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole