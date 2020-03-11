Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan McKinstry invited yet another player to the provisional team preparing for the 2020 CHAN tournament.

Goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo who is a goalkeeper at Uganda Prisons’ side Maroons Football Club is the latest player invited to join the team.

Ssebwalunyo’s arrival takes the number of goalkeepers in the camp to six joining Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Saidi Keni (SC Villa) and Edwin Kiwanuka Bbule (Bright Stars).

The beef up has been made as the recovery process for Charles Lukwago continues from a dislocated arm.

He started training with the team on Tuesday, 10th March 2020.

Already the team has suffered blows with the injuries suffered to the KCCA duo of defender John Revita and Mike Mutyaba as well as left winger Viani Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants).

The team continues to train well ahead of the Tri-nation tournament involving Zambia, Malia and hosts Uganda, a pre-CHAN tournament tourney that will be played in Kampala.

At CHAN 2020, Uganda Cranes is pooled in group C alongside defending champions Morocco, Rwanda and debutants Togo.

The provisional Team:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Saidi Keni (SC Villa), Edwin Kiwanuka Bbule (Bright Stars), Hannington Ssebwalunyo (Maroons)

Defenders: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Derrick Ndahiiro (SC Villa), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Geofrey Wasswa (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA), Samuel Kato (KCCA), Musitafa Mujjuzi (Proline), Henry Katongole (Police)

Midfielders: Shafik Kagimu (URA), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Paul Mucureezi (Vipers), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), David Owori (SC Villa), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City), Julius Poloto (KCCA)

Forwards: Samson Kigozi (Police), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Joackim Ojera (URA), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Steven Mukwala (Maroons), Crowmwell Rwothomio (URA), Brian Aheebwa (Mbarara City)