The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier between Comoros and Kenya hangs in balance after the Government has directed that no more international travels.

The directive comes as a means to ‘safeguard the public’ from the Coronavirus epidemic.

The fixture is set for March 31 in Moroni, but a communication from the Kenya Sports PS Joe Okudo and copied to Director of Immigration Services Alexander Muteshi confirmed the development.

“The Ministry wishes to inform you that there will be no more travel for international events until further notice, and notably for the next one month,” the letter dated March 9 reads in part as quoted in Daily Nation.

There are also reports that the Federation of Kenya Football (FKF) has written to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) requesting a postponement of the home game against the same opponent.

Kenya already started training ahead of the two games but reports show that foreign based players including Michael Olunga, Masoud Juma, Victor Wanyama and Johanna ‘Tosh’ Omollo are unavailable should the matches be played.