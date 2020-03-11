The Sports officials in Rwanda have refuted allegations of withdraw from the forthcoming Africa Nations Championship (Chan) due in Cameroon next month.

Reports had circulated that the local based Amavubi will not take in the Chan and Afcon 2021 qualifiers due to the COVID19 epidemic that has seen league in Italy and France suspended.

Nevertheless, sports federations including the Federation of Rwanda Football Associations (Ferwafa) have been tasked by their government to seek clarification in regards to international tournaments amidst the Corona virus threat.

Officials in @Rwanda_Sports refute reports that Rwanda national football team, Amavubi, will not take part in the upcoming #CHAN2020 and AFCON 2021 qualifiers.



Rwanda is in Group C along with Uganda, Morocco and Togo for the Chan tournament.

Reports did come out last week to reveal that one victim of the virus had been identified in Cameroon, the tournament hosts but Caf is yet to make any statement.

In Africa, Algeria government has ordered the FA to ensure all league games are played behind closed doors for the mean time.