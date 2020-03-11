Newly appointed BUL Football Club goalkeeping coach James Magala fronts the element of team work in helping the Jinja based club complete the 2019-2020 Uganda Premier League in a decent position.

“The game of football calls for teamwork and so am optimistic we will work together to win so that we celebrate the good results as a team” Magala, who penned a one year deal noted.

The former Uganda Cranes, State House and Express goalkeeper also commended the previous working team that he replaced.

“I will truly give my best to see that we progress to the next level. I commend the previous goalkeeping coaches for the great work and I look forward to building from where they stopped. I thank BUL FC for granting me this opportunity to work with them. BUL is such a big club anyone would admire to work for. To me this is an honour” he added.

Magala replaced Abu Kigenyi, another former Express goalkeeper back in the days.

He beefs up the coaching department at BUL Football Club that has Arthur Kyesmira (head coach) and David “Tiliika” Kiwanuka (assistant coach) among others.

Magala is also the U17 Girls National football team goalkeeping coach.

He previously worked with Somalia National Football team as goalkeeping coach with George Ssimwogerere who was head coach.

Of late, Magala has been associated with Police and Express Football Clubs.

BUL is currently 6th with 36 points from 25 matches.

We wanted an experienced coach in this area and we have landed on one in James magala. His experience is truly undisputed and I believe we are going to get the best in this department Ahmed Kongola, Chief Executive Officer – BUL Football Club

BUL FC Remaining Games of the Second Round:

Tuesday, 5th May 2020: Kyetume Vs BUL – Mighty Arena, Jinja SSS

Saturday, 9th May 2020: BUL Vs Police – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Tuesday, 12th May 2020: Express Vs BUL – Mutesa II Wankulukuku

Wednesday, 20th May 2020: BUL Vs Tooro United – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Saturday, 23rd May 2020: KCCA Vs BUL – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo