Stanbic Uganda Cup (Round of 16): Doves 0-1 KCCA

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club became the first side to qualify for this year’s quarter final of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

KCCA overcame Masindi based Dove FC 1-0 at the Katushabe Play ground on Thursday, 12th March 2020.

Teenage striker Sadat Anaku nodded home the day’s lone strike in the 12th minute following a great delivery by roving right back Fillbert Obenchan.

It then necessitated solid defending from the visitors who survived a number of raids from the home side including one attempt that razed off the goal post as the second half kicked off.

KCCA youthful goalkeeper Ali Mwirusi was at his personal best to deny the hosts and Obenchan cleared off the line to thwart any chances from Robert Ssekweyama’s charges.

Dove were reduced to 10 men to grant numerical advantage to KCCA.

Ivan Busingye, the team captain of Dove was red carded following a malicious tackle onto midfielder Sadam Ibrahim Juma in the 70th minute.

KCCA officially join the quarter final stage as they await the rest of the clubs yet to play in their respective round of 16 matches.

On Friday, UPDF will travel to Amuria to face FUFA Big League entity, Light SS.