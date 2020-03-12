The past seven days have been coupled with mixed fortunes for CAF “A” licenced football coach Peter Onen.

The former Uganda Cranes midfielder narrowly missed taking the Maroons Football Club head coach job a few days ago but was quickly convinced to join a second division side, for a brief spell.

Bukedea Town Council Football Club owner Agnes Mugena, also a FUFA Executive Committee member swiftly engaged Onen for the job that had been let go by Anthony Ssekitto over unconvincing results.

A couple of news outlets even linked journeyman Allan Kabonge Kivewala to the Bukedea Town Council job but the main club director had decided otherwise.

Of late, Onen had returned to the native Gulu district where he was care-taking the coaching role at Layibi College.

He is expected to work with former Express goalkeeper Abu Kigenyi at Bukedea Town Council.

Onen has previously coached the Uganda U17 team, Layibi College and lately BUL.

The main task at hand for Onen is to help Bukedea Town Council get promoted to the Uganda Premier League.

Currently, they have accumulated 14 points from 11 matches as they sit 4th on the log in the Elgon group.