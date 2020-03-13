11th NACOBA Sports Gala Champions

Since 1902 when the Mill Hill Missionaries opened up the famous Namilyango College, this educational facility has drastically spread wings and achieved the key objective among others; to produce first class elites.

Over the years, the school has remained among the A-cluster of secondary schools in Uganda with reasonably amazing grades both at Ordinary and Advanced levels of education. and O levels.

Worthy to note, Namilyango College has also produced some of the country’s greatest sports icons such as Maj Gen Francis Nyangweso and Thomas Kawere (both boxing), David Mutaka, the remarkable Wakabi brothers, Timothy Mudhoola, Justin Kimono, Livingstone Luggya, Robert Sseguya (rugby), Mike Mutebi (soccer), among others.

In the same vein, administrators as the current FUFA President Moses Magogo, FUFA Honorary President Dr Lawrence Mulindwa, National Planning Authority Executive Director Dr Joseph Muvawala, DP President Norbet Mao and Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and others are also vivid products of Namilyango College.

For 11 years now, old students under the umbrella of Namilyango College Old Boys Association (NACOBA) have spared time, amidst their demanding work schedules to reminisce about the old memories at the college and engage in sports.

Besides burning the excess fatty acids in the bodies, this was a worthwhile moment and platform for the old students to network, exchange key contacts and discuss developmental ideas altogether.

This year round, the old students converged at MUBS play ground in Nakawa, Kampala on the International Women’s Day and took part in the NACOBA sports gala.

The teams that took part were divided along the class lines and it made for a thrilling one-day engagement.

Rugby, the College’s traditional sport was obviously on the menu of games.

Other disciplines included; athletics, basketball, soccer, chess and table tennis among others.

The class of 2003-2008 won Rugby and the Tug of War, Scrabble was taken by the 1996-2001 cluster, Soccer (2010 – 2015), Basketball & Chess (1997 – 2002), Volleyball (1998 – 2003), Table Tennis (1999 – 2004).

NACOBA President Ron Kamara was humbled by the turn-up and believes next year’s gala will be bigger and better with more sports events lined up.

WE HELD AN AMAZING EVENT. I THANK THE OLD STUDENTS WHO TURNED UP. WE ARE GROWING BY EACH PASSING EDITION. 2021 WILL BE MUCH BIGGER AND BETTER NACOBA President Ron Kamara

Sponsors and Key partners:

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) provided the venue.

The other partners and key sponsors included; Centenary Bank, Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Uganda, Cooper Motor Corporation (CMC) and IAA Health Care.

Up next is the 5th NACOBA SACCO Annual General Meeting (A.G.M) on Saturday, 14th March, 2020 at Uganda Management Authority (UMA) Conference Hall, Nakawa.