Uganda Cup 2020 (Round of 16):

Kyetume 1 (5) -1 (4) Maroons

Kyetume Football Club became the second club to progress to the 2020 Uganda Cup quarter finals.

This followed a nerve ending finish to the end, winning 5-4 in a tense post match penalty victory against Maroons at the Mighty Arena on Friday, 13th March 2020.

Normal time of the game had ended one goal apiece.

Kyetume joins KCCA who ejected FUFA Big league side Dove 1-0 at the Katushabe play ground in Masindi on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Cup round of 16 matches continue on Saturday, 14th March 2020 with two games.

Kiboga Young hosts Proline at the Mbale Municipal Stadium in Eastern Uganda and across the country in Western Uganda, Tooro United will be home to Kitara at the St Paul Seminary ground, Fort Portal.

Saturday 14th March 2020

Kiboga Young Vs Proline – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale

Tooro United Vs Kitara – St Paul Seminary Ground, Fort Portal