A total of twenty seven (27) professional golfers were in action as the 2020 Singleton match play challenge for the paid ranks finally got underway at the par 71 Entebbe Club.

Sixteen golfers qualified to the next stage that will be held on 18th April 2020 at the aforementioned venue, squaring up pair by pair.

Entebbe based professional Silver Opio carried the opening round with a 2-under par 69 gross score after 18 holes action.

Uganda Golf Club’s Abbey Bagalana was level par with 71.

Two pros Ronald Rugumayo and Deo Akope were tied for third place with 1-over-par 72.

At 2-over-73, stands the duo of Brian Toolit and Abraham Ainemani.

Two Entebbe based pros Herman “Deco” Mutebi and the towering Davis Kato tied for 7th at 3-over-par 74.

Seven golfers were all tied up for 4-over 75 in the 9th position.

Vincent “Araali” Byamukama, Phillip Kasozi, Saidi Mawa, Becca Mwanja, Ronald “Ronnie King” Bukenya, Martin Ochaya and Emma Ogwang are all tied 75.

Herman Mutawe (76) completed the top 16 golfers.

Missed the cut:

Eleven (11) pros sadly missed the cut. These included; Robert Happy (76),

David “Amooti” Kamulindwa (76), Henry Lujja (77), Gerald Kabuye (77), Dennis Anguyo (80), Dickson Lagoro (80), Fred Wanzala (80), Henry Bagalana (81), George Olayo (81), Joseph Mawejje (83) and Robert Oluba (88)

Match Ups:

When the professionals return to the course for their round two action on 18th April 2020, there will be interesting match ups.

Ogwanga will square up with Bagalana, Mutebi faces Kasozi, Ainemani locks horns with Mawa, two long hitters Ochaya and Rugumayo will battle for supremacy, Akope takes on the national junior golf team head coach Bukenya, Toolit will play against Mwanja, two Entebbe based professionals Kato and Byamukama shall face and Opio will take on Mutaawe.

The opening round was good enough and I am happy having qualified to the next level. I will keep on the course to maintain my current shape as we look towards the April 2020 action Herman “Deco” Mutebi, Professional Golfer

The professionals kitty is Shs 16M.

This 7 month long championship is sponsored by Singleton, CBA, Street Club, Marsh, HTC Hub, Mitusubishi Motors, Entebbe Club, RwandAir, Pinnacle Security, Ekspresso, DSTV and Serena Hotels.

Professionals leader board:

1 – Silver Opio – 69

2 – Abbey Bagalana – 71

T3- Ronald Rugumayo – 72

Deo Akope – 72

T5- Brian Toolit – 73

Abraham Ainemani – 73

T7- Herman “Deco” Mutebi – 74

Davis Kato – 74

T9- Vincent “Araali” Byamukama – 75

Phillip Kasozi – 75

Saidi Mawa – 75

Becca Mwanja – 75

Ronald “Ronnie King” Bukenya – 75

Martin Ochaya – 75

Emma Ogwang – 75

16 – Herman Mutawe – 76

