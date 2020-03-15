Mbale based Kataka Football Club qualified to the quarter final of the 2020 Stanbic Uganda Cup following a hard fought 1-0 home win over Free Stars at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Sunday.

Emma Mukisa’s 64th goal was the game changer, the lone strike on the evening.

Mukisa was well positioned to nod home Yusuf Ezema’s teasing delivery from the left flank.

To reach this level, a 10 man Kataka side had eliminated Spartans 4-3 in post matches penalties after normal time had ended one all at the Mashariki High School in Katale, off Entebbe road during the round of 32.

Free Stars, a Buganda regional club based in Mukono had sent shock waves across the divide when they eliminated last season’s losing finalists Bright Stars 5-4 in post match penalties after 90 minutes had ended all square, at 0-0.

Kataka joins KCCA, Kitara, Kyetume and Proline at the quarter finals.

Meanwhile, the dates for rest of the remaining matches for the round of 16 stage will be confirmed in the due course.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a direct ticket to play at the CAF Confederation Cup.