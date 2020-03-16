ForteBet Real Stars Sports Monthly Awards (February Winners):

Athletics: Joshua Cheptegei

Football: Robert Ssentongo (Player) and Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja

Rugby: Aaron Oyorwoth

Swimming: Kirabo Namutebi

Boxing: Musa Shadir Bwogi

Joshua Cheptegei’s name with success are like Siamese twins.

For all his hard work on the running track and the juggles, Cheptegei smiles to the podium to pick medals, accolades and definitely to the bank.

Real Stars Sports Agency has rewarded the current 10,000 metres IAAF champion with a plaque and cash as the best athlete for the month of February.

National sprinter Ali Ngaimoko picked the Fortebet Real Stars accolade and money on behalf of Chepetgei.

This was during a colourful awards ceremony held at Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo on Monday, 16th March 2020.

Cheptegei was recognized for winning the 5KM road run in Monace, France last month and ran 12:49 to set a new world record to that effect.

He was the pick ahead of Juliet Chekwel and Hosea Kiplangat.

Other winners:

The Kyetume duo of Robert Ssentongo (Player) and Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja won the football accolades for the player and coach respectively.

Ssentongo scored a total of 7 goals in February, 6 of which came in the Uganda Premier League and one in the Uganda Cup.

He was picked ahead of Mbarara City’s Brian Aheebwa and Busoga United’s David Bagoole.

National swimmer Kirabo Namutebi came top in swimming ahead of Avice Meya and Alekis Kituuka.

Namutebi scopped five medals (2 gold medals, 2 bronze and 1 silver) at the CANA Zone IV championships held in Gaborone City, Botswana.

Hima Cement Heathen’s Aaron Oyorwoth was the best rugby player in February for the 38 combined points scored during the World Rugby Series in Chile and Uruguay.

Oyorwoth was selected ahead of Joseph Oyet and Daudi Ssemwami.

Uganda boxing captain Musa Shadir Bwogi was the best boxer having secured a ticket to the much treasured Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Bwogi came top ahead of Emily Nakalema and David Ssemujju.

Newly appointed National Council of Sports (NCS) Board Chairman Dr Donald Rukare was the chief guest during the well attended event.

Rukare was flanked by the Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) President Hadijah Namanda, Shibellah Bikamaza (Jude Colour Solutions assistant promotions manager) and Isaac Mukasa, the Real Stars Sports Agency Executive Director.

Christened as “Don” by the sports family, Rukare lauded Real Stars Sports Agency for this initiative.

“This is a great initiative to start the Fortebet Real Stars Sports Awards. The sportsmen will be motivated to work hard. Thank you so much for the development” Rukare remarked.

In his brief remarks, Mukasa saluted the key sponsors (Fortebet), Jude Colour Solutions and the other supportive partners such as the media and friends.

The next awards will be held in April to reward the excelling crop for March 2020.